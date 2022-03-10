MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Cut to $425.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $550.00 to $425.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.68.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $334.09 on Wednesday. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $238.01 and a 52-week high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $399.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $462.24.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 81.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. On average, analysts predict that MongoDB will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total value of $1,230,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total value of $149,364.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,530 shares of company stock worth $83,089,639. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $674,390,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter worth about $601,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth about $277,934,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MongoDB by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,909,000 after purchasing an additional 318,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Growth Interface Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter worth about $86,758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

