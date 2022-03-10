MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.12)-($0.08) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.18). The company issued revenue guidance of $263-$267 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $253.59 million.MongoDB also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.510-$-0.290 EPS.

MDB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. boosted their target price on MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered MongoDB from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on MongoDB from $550.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $630.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $494.68.

Shares of MongoDB stock traded up $4.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $338.20. The company had a trading volume of 39,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $399.49 and a 200 day moving average of $462.24. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $238.01 and a 52-week high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 81.24% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 6,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.14, for a total value of $3,374,941.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total value of $1,230,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,530 shares of company stock worth $83,089,639 over the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDB. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at about $372,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at about $381,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

