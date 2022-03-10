MongoDB Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 36,130 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,077% compared to the average daily volume of 1,660 call options.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.68.

MDB opened at $334.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of -70.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $399.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $462.24. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $238.01 and a 1 year high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.87, for a total transaction of $637,861.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.78, for a total transaction of $10,842,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 195,530 shares of company stock valued at $83,089,639. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 54.2% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3,233.3% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

