Monument Capital Management Has $558,000 Holdings in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Monument Capital Management cut its holdings in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management owned approximately 0.15% of Radiant Logistics worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 9.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,539,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,224,000 after purchasing an additional 229,600 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 122,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $686,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 112.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 201,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 106,675 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 12.0% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 728,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 77,934 shares during the period. 53.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLGT stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,727. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $8.74. The stock has a market cap of $317.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $332.77 million for the quarter.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Radiant Logistics from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

