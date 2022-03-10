Monument Capital Management Purchases 107 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Monument Capital Management grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $8,352,495.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $295,813.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $3.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $144.89. 134,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,835,023. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $125.47 and a twelve month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

