Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys Shares of 19,950 Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Gannett by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 68,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Gannett by 3.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Gannett by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 264,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Gannett by 774.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Gannett by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GCI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Gannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NYSE:GCI opened at $4.60 on Thursday. Gannett Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $7.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Gannett Profile (Get Rating)

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was founded on November 21, 2014 and headquartered in McLean, VA.

