Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $153,000 in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter worth $158,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.94% of the company’s stock.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

NYSE TPVG opened at $17.19 on Thursday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The stock has a market cap of $532.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.90.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 87.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TPVG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.69.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (Get Rating)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.