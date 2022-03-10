Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New $161,000 Investment in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBDC. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the second quarter worth about $379,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the second quarter worth about $178,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 5.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 11.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BBDC shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.15.

NYSE BBDC opened at $10.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $11.55.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 57.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.31%.

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

