Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases Shares of 110,000 VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPH. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,780,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF stock opened at $75.50 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a one year low of $67.59 and a one year high of $78.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.269 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

