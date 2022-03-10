Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases Shares of 125,000 KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 125,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in KB Home by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 7.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 300,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,229,000 after purchasing an additional 20,540 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 26.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 15,487 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 254.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,328,000 after buying an additional 393,836 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in KB Home by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 214,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after buying an additional 40,885 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KBH opened at $38.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.74. KB Home has a 12-month low of $33.94 and a 12-month high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. KB Home had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 9.95%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KBH. Bank of America upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on KB Home from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded KB Home from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

