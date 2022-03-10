Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes $112,000 Position in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 782.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 60.0% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBUY opened at $62.98 on Thursday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $58.46 and a 52 week high of $136.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.14.

