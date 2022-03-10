Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes $112,000 Position in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 782.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 60.0% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:IBUY opened at $62.98 on Thursday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $58.46 and a 52 week high of $136.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.14.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY)
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.