Morgan Stanley Buys 23,557 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 665,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,557 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $13,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,902,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,558 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,969,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,450,000 after acquiring an additional 583,122 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,846,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 952,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,872,000 after acquiring an additional 366,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,265,000. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGNA opened at $22.26 on Thursday. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $23.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.44.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $774.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.67%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

