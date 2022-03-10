Morgan Stanley Decreases Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Morgan Stanley cut its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,675 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $13,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 924.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 24.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 114,028.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 7,982 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 679,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,136,000 after buying an additional 17,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

In other news, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

BOOT opened at $87.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.93. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $134.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.05.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.76 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.83.

Boot Barn Profile (Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.