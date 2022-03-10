Morgan Stanley Lowers Stake in Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 963,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,420 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies were worth $13,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 3,662.7% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,901,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,340,000 after buying an additional 9,638,782 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRCL opened at $2.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.90. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.70 and a current ratio of 14.70.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

