Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,868 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $13,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 43.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.8% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 12.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 10.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RGR opened at $69.72 on Thursday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $62.38 and a one year high of $92.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.42.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.20. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 35.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

