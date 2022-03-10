Morgan Stanley Sells 3,765 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,765 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF were worth $13,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $315,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $676,000. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 166,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 198,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,052,000 after purchasing an additional 29,893 shares during the period.

BATS:BBRE opened at $102.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.11 and a 200-day moving average of $103.18.

