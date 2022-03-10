MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Trading 1.4% Higher

MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €22.37 ($24.32) and last traded at €21.86 ($23.76). 154,627 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 153,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at €21.55 ($23.42).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($82.61) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays set a €36.00 ($39.13) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($134.78) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($45.65) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MorphoSys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €76.22 ($82.85).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.30, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €27.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is €35.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.32 million and a P/E ratio of -4.82.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

