Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) CEO Gregory Q. Brown Sells 100,000 Shares

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

MSI stock opened at $221.70 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.00 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.86.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.11. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 542.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.13%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.18.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

