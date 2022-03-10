Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 862,800 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the January 31st total of 688,400 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 162,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NYSE MOV opened at $37.09 on Thursday. Movado Group has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $48.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Movado Group news, Director Alexander Grinberg sold 4,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $212,451.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $115,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,734 shares of company stock valued at $1,760,398. Insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Movado Group by 618.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Movado Group by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Movado Group by 241.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Movado Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Movado Group by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

