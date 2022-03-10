MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $639.67.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $488.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $530.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $596.14. The firm has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.11 and a beta of 1.01. MSCI has a 52-week low of $403.60 and a 52-week high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.10 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 256.92% and a net margin of 35.53%. MSCI’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

