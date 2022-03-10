MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €232.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) received a €232.00 ($252.17) price target from UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.83% from the company’s previous close.

MTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($244.57) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €232.00 ($252.17) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €190.00 ($206.52) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €170.00 ($184.78) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €208.00 ($226.09) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €217.13 ($236.01).

MTX opened at €200.30 ($217.72) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.80. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of €161.55 ($175.60) and a 1-year high of €224.90 ($244.46). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €194.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €190.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.57, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

