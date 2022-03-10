Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.47

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.47 and traded as high as C$12.56. Mullen Group shares last traded at C$12.12, with a volume of 594,583 shares.

MTL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Mullen Group in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mullen Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.75.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Mullen Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

About Mullen Group (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

