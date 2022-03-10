My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Shares Up 8.3%

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.39. 3,256,728 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 412% from the average session volume of 635,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of My Size in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in My Size during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of My Size by 177.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 19,329 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of My Size by 46.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 12,383 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of My Size in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of My Size in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 23.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

My Size Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYSZ)

My Size, Inc offers mobile device measurement solutions. The firm provides these solutions to address shortcomings in multiple verticals, including the e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping /parcel and do it yourself, or DIY, industries. The company focuses on the e-commerce and fashion/apparel industry.

