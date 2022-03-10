Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Myomo had a negative net margin of 68.58% and a negative return on equity of 68.34%.

MYO stock traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.67. 9,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,837. Myomo has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $14.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Myomo by 326.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Myomo by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Myomo by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Myomo by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Myomo by 91,945.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 98,382 shares in the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on MYO. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Myomo in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Myomo from $34.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Myomo in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Myomo, Inc is a medical robotics company, which offers expanded mobility for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis. It offers MyoPro, which is a myoelectric elbow, wrist, and hand orthosis that supports an impaired hand and arm while also enabling it to move again. The company was founded by Stephen Kelly, John McBean, Mira Sahney, and Kailas N.

