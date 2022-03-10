Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.000-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $670 million-$700 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $675.19 million.

MYGN traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.99. 1,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,468. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -71.18 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.89. Myriad Genetics has a 1-year low of $22.35 and a 1-year high of $36.95.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $160.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Myriad Genetics will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 55.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

