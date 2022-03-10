N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Buys 486 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.99. The company had a trading volume of 464,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,059,127. The firm has a market cap of $112.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.32.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total transaction of $527,823.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 7,994 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 and sold 54,994 shares worth $6,516,088. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PYPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.29.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

