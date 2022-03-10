N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for about 0.6% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7,217.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 896,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,999,000 after purchasing an additional 884,601 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6,635.7% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 169,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,593,000 after purchasing an additional 167,153 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 303.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,664,000 after purchasing an additional 91,374 shares in the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,346,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1,030.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,492,000 after acquiring an additional 27,553 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VCR traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $279.33. 3,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,248. The business has a 50-day moving average of $308.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.84. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $269.31 and a twelve month high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

