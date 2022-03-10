N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,329,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,273 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 8.4% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC owned 0.42% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $55,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 593.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 56,477 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,184,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,560,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,116,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,146,000 after buying an additional 45,271 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYV stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $39.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,618,589. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.29.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

