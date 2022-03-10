N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 106.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 260.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000.

VDC stock traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $186.23. 721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,510. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $170.19 and a 1-year high of $202.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.42.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

