N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded down $7.35 on Thursday, hitting $327.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,922,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,384,031. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $359.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $374.22. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $307.39 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

