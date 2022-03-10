Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Nano-X Imaging were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNOX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nano-X Imaging by 239.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 21,257 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nano-X Imaging by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 21,466 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Nano-X Imaging by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 9,977 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 206.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 28,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $622,000. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NNOX opened at $9.97 on Thursday. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $64.00. The company has a current ratio of 17.96, a quick ratio of 17.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $477.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 3.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.10.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NNOX. Zacks Investment Research raised Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Lifesci Capital lowered Nano-X Imaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

About Nano-X Imaging

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

