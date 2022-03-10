Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Short Interest Down 17.1% in February

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the January 31st total of 4,030,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 924,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $167,247.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $1,228,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,230 shares of company stock worth $1,574,018 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,655,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,850,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,212,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,116,000 after buying an additional 514,553 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,551,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,883,000 after buying an additional 495,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,546,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,911,000 after buying an additional 362,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Argus raised shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.67.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $168.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $142.35 and a 12-month high of $214.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.76.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

Nasdaq Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

