Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $218.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nasdaq from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $205.67.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $168.67 on Wednesday. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $142.35 and a 1-year high of $214.96. The stock has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.64%.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $167,247.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,018 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $223,655,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

