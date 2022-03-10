National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Short Interest Update

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 118,000 shares, a growth of 1,091.9% from the February 13th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 411,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NABZY traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,715. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.41. National Australia Bank has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $11.53.

Get National Australia Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.

National Australia Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its services include banking, credit and access card facilities, leasing, housing and general finance, international banking, investment banking, wealth management, funds management and custodian, trustee and nominee services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Australia Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Australia Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.