National Bank Financial Boosts Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Price Target to C$15.50

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PEYUF. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

PEYUF traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.79. 199,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,082. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $9.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.65.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

