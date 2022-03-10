National Bank Financial Cuts Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target to C$41.00

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$46.00 to C$41.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.57.

Shares of SCCAF stock opened at $23.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.47. Sleep Country Canada has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $31.56.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

