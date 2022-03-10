National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $79.19

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $79.19 and traded as low as $74.59. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at $74.97, with a volume of 9,331 shares.

NTIOF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Veritas Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. cut their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$109.50 to C$105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays cut National Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.82.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.6824 per share. This represents a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.07%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NTIOF)

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

