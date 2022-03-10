National Bankshares Analysts Give Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) a C$11.87 Price Target

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN – Get Rating) has been given a C$11.87 target price by stock analysts at National Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 467.94% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$14.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of CVE:NXR.UN opened at C$2.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$234.68 million and a P/E ratio of 4.33. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$1.09 and a 52 week high of C$2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.09.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the ÂREITÂ) was established under the laws of Ontario pursuant to its declaration of trust, as amended and restated effective April 28, 2014 and November 28, 2017. The REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust which owns and operates commercial real estate properties in Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

