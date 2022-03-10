National Bankshares Cuts Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target to C$45.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PKI has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC cut their price target on Parkland from C$53.00 to C$49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Scotiabank cut shares of Parkland from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from C$50.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price objective on Parkland and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$48.18.

Shares of PKI opened at C$32.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.29. Parkland has a 52 week low of C$31.18 and a 52 week high of C$41.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$34.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.10.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

