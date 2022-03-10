Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International stock opened at $10.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Natural Alternatives International has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $19.93. The company has a market cap of $66.85 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 12,822 shares during the last quarter. 28.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing of nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Royalty, Licensing, and Raw Material Sales. The Private-Label Contract Manufacturing segment provides manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute nutritional supplements and other health care products.

