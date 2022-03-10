Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International stock opened at $10.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Natural Alternatives International has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $19.93. The company has a market cap of $66.85 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 12,822 shares during the last quarter. 28.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing of nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Royalty, Licensing, and Raw Material Sales. The Private-Label Contract Manufacturing segment provides manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute nutritional supplements and other health care products.

