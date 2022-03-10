Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) is Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 452,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,097 shares during the period. Navient makes up about 2.1% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Navient worth $9,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Navient by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 32,720 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Navient by 224.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,642,000 after purchasing an additional 774,347 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Navient by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 126,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Navient by 97,167.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 76,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 76,762 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Navient by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,348,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,404,000 after purchasing an additional 115,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NAVI. Stephens cut Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Navient from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet cut Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.78.

NAVI stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.34. The stock had a trading volume of 102,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56, a current ratio of 30.68 and a quick ratio of 27.93. Navient Co. has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.26.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.28). Navient had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.92%.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of Navient stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $55,823.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

