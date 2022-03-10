NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Market Cap Hits $7.17 Billion

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 10th. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion and $1.26 billion worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.12 or 0.00028221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.30 or 0.00186102 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.98 or 0.00365548 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00054821 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007913 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000502 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,357,702 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org . NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog . NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

