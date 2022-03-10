NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) CFO William Bonello Sells 3,209 Shares

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $58,692.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ NEO opened at $18.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -172.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.57. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $54.74.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $125.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the third quarter worth $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the third quarter worth $65,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 37.1% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 47.5% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEO. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $53.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

