NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.650-$-0.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $530 million-$550 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $550.74 million.

Several research analysts have commented on NEO shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $53.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of NeoGenomics to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.67.

NeoGenomics stock traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $18.97. 1,054,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,063. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.44 and a beta of 0.84. NeoGenomics has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $54.74.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $125.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. NeoGenomics’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NeoGenomics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NeoGenomics news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $58,692.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $64,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,502,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 52,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 100,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

