Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 483 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 41,041 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Netflix by 12.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,898 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 11.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,844 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $1,764,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 31.5% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 20,251 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush upgraded Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $342.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (down from $450.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Netflix from $705.00 to $562.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $541.94.

NFLX stock opened at $358.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $441.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $558.73. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $340.67 and a 1 year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

