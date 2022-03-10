NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $24.72

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.72 and last traded at $24.78, with a volume of 3458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.53.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NETGEAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.57. The company has a market cap of $730.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.77.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. NETGEAR had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $251.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $47,206.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 187.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 24.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

