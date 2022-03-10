NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing antisense therapies to address genetic diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes PATrOL(TM). NeuBase Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc., is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

NBSE stock opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.89. NeuBase Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBSE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 41.9% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorders. The firm’s therapies are built on a proprietary platform called PATrOL that encompasses a novel peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide technology combined with novel delivery shuttles that overcome many of the hurdles to selective mutation engagement, repeat dosing, and systemic delivery of genetic medicines.

