Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ: NBIX) in the last few weeks:

3/3/2022 – Neurocrine Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $114.00.

3/3/2022 – Neurocrine Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to a “hold” rating. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2022 – Neurocrine Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Neurocrine Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-based company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for neuropsychiatric, neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases and disorders. The company’s neuroscience, endocrine and immunology disciplines provide a unique biological understanding of the molecular interaction between central nervous, immune and endocrine systems for the development of therapeutic interventions for anxiety, depression, insomnia, stroke, malignant brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, obesity and diabetes. “

2/14/2022 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $103.00 to $95.00.

2/11/2022 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

2/1/2022 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $95.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $123.00 to $114.00.

1/20/2022 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/18/2022 – Neurocrine Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $122.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 633,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 99.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.20. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.88 and a 12 month high of $108.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.72 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total value of $1,116,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $2,416,743.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,158 shares of company stock valued at $4,720,091 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 32,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $777,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

