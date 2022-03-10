Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) CEO Buys $203,488.00 in Stock

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) CEO D Keith Grossman bought 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $203,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Nevro stock opened at $69.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 1.04. Nevro Corp. has a 12-month low of $60.59 and a 12-month high of $182.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 6.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.25.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86). The business had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.70 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 33.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.06%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVRO. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Nevro from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nevro from $97.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Nevro from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Nevro from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nevro from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nevro in the 1st quarter worth $1,525,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Nevro in the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

