New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 368.5% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NRZ shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Residential Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE NRZ opened at $10.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.91. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.77. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $11.81.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.90 million. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.10%. New Residential Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.70%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

